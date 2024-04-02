The OLB Group (OLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The OLB Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of The OLB Group stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,695. The OLB Group has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The OLB Group news, CEO Ronny Yakov purchased 784,212 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick G. Smith bought 392,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $301,921.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,055.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronny Yakov purchased 784,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

