The OLB Group (OLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The OLB Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OLB traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,695. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Transactions at The OLB Group

In other news, CEO Ronny Yakov acquired 784,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The OLB Group news, CEO Ronny Yakov bought 784,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick G. Smith purchased 392,106 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $301,921.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,055.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The OLB Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLB. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in The OLB Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

