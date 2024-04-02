The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $158.29. 374,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,014. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

