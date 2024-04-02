The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $210.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

