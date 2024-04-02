The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 77.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after buying an additional 1,071,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

