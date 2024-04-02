Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $541.62 million and approximately $30.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00027707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001407 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,500,851,658 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

