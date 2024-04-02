Threshold (T) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $98.44 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $449.91 million and $98.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04591668 USD and is down -15.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $163,427,699.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

