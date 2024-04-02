TIAA Trust National Association Buys 59,108 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,108 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,200,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,650,055. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

