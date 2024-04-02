TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412,649 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 54,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 220,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. 12,124,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $43.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

