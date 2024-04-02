TIAA Trust National Association Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.62.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.45. 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,156. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

