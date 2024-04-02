TIAA Trust National Association Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.37. 910,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,856. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.