TIAA Trust National Association Has $15.75 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

