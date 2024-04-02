TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 3,827 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.05 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

