TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 52,474 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 344.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock valued at $126,630,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Read Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $271.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,429. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.