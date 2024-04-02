TIAA Trust National Association Sells 2,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Entergy were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,790. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

