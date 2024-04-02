TIAA Trust National Association Sells 825 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

WELL stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,899. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

