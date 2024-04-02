TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,505,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,457,813 shares.The stock last traded at $90.56 and had previously closed at $86.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

Get TKO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.