TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 3595946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

