Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSQ. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price target on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 52,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,550. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,832 shares of company stock valued at $151,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

