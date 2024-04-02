Traders Purchase High Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 24,066 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 14,537 call options.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $272,750 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 608,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 13,160,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,783. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

