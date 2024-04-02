TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,769. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $201.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

