TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $440.24. 32,372,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,672,781. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.38 and its 200-day moving average is $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

