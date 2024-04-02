TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 312,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 137,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 79,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,506. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

