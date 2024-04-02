TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after buying an additional 746,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 23,586,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,722,508. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

