Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 1347636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
