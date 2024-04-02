Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.83

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 11220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 13.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 136,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 34.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 18.4% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,582,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 245,938 shares in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

