Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.56. 2,601,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,613. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

