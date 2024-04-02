Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,798. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $169.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

