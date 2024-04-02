Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $95,375.25 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $95,375.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tucows stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 61,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,716. The company has a market cap of $195.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tucows by 16,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tucows by 793.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 36.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

