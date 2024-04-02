TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.33

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.33 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.93 ($1.05), with a volume of 587082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.10 ($1.04).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.93. The stock has a market cap of £203.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.75.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.