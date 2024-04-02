Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

