UBS Group Increases Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $28.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of CC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after purchasing an additional 612,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

