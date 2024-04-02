Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

