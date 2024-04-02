Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 408072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.78. The company has a market capitalization of £16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

