Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 408072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on UJO
Union Jack Oil Price Performance
About Union Jack Oil
Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Union Jack Oil
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.