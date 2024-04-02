Unionview LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Unionview LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $177.23. 2,039,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

