Unionview LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Unionview LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.48. 1,034,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,524. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

