Unionview LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unionview LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $711.30. 2,324,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,023. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

