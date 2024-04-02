Unionview LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Unionview LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.60. 1,143,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.28.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
