Unionview LLC Purchases 701 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 3,715,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,833. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.