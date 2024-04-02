Unionview LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Unionview LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $245.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,321. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

