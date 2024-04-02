UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $6.07 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $6.07 or 0.00009253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and approximately $2.50 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,772,888 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

