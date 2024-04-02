UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,225,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,136 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Get UWM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UWM

UWM Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.