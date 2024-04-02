VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 1,172,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,349. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $756.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 232,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

