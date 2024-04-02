Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $16.98 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Vale has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.48%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

