ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.40

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 170164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

ValiRx Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.08.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

