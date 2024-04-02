Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.12 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

