VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,169,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,512,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,348,584. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

