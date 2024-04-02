VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 184,238 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 149,500 call options.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GDX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,839,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,449,814. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

