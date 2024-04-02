Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

