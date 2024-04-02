Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. 15,614,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

